By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors lose boys basketball playoff opener in overtime

 
Guajome Park was the higher-seeded boys basketball team in the Frogs' June 1 home playoff game against Fallbrook High School, which means that the CIF playoff seeding committee expected Guajome Park to win. Fallbrook took the game into overtime before being outscored in the fifth quarter.

"We played really, really hard," said Fallbrook coach Moe Golshani.

The score was 58-58 at the end of regulation before an 11-5 Frogs advantage in the overtime period gave Guajome Park the 69-63 victory.

"It was tough," Golshani said.

