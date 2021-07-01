Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

David Gibbs to speak at Cornerstone Baptist Church

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:16am

David Gibbs

Village News/Courtesy photo

David Gibbs, founder and president of The Christian Law Association, will speak at Cornerstone Baptist Church July 4.

FALLBROOK – Dr. David Gibbs, founder and president of The Christian Law Association, will be the featured speaker at Cornerstone Baptist Church this upcoming Sunday evening, July 4, at 6 p.m. Gibbs and his firm represent, free of charge, individuals and ministries in legal cases that seek to undermine the Constitution's Bill Of Rights. One such case was the Terry Schiavo case in 1998-2005.

Gibbs will be available to take questions at this event and there is a complimentary dinner on the grounds at 5 p.m. The Cornerstone Baptist Church is located at 131 E. Fig St.

Submitted by the Cornerstone Baptist Church.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 17:35