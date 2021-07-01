David Gibbs to speak at Cornerstone Baptist Church

FALLBROOK – Dr. David Gibbs, founder and president of The Christian Law Association, will be the featured speaker at Cornerstone Baptist Church this upcoming Sunday evening, July 4, at 6 p.m. Gibbs and his firm represent, free of charge, individuals and ministries in legal cases that seek to undermine the Constitution's Bill Of Rights. One such case was the Terry Schiavo case in 1998-2005.

Gibbs will be available to take questions at this event and there is a complimentary dinner on the grounds at 5 p.m. The Cornerstone Baptist Church is located at 131 E. Fig St.

Submitted by the Cornerstone Baptist Church.