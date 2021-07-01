Fallbrook and Rainbow Water Districts to host town hall meeting

FALLBROOK – After years of enduring rising water costs and having to pay for pipes and other infrastructure they don’t use, the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District are seeking to change water suppliers –

from the San Diego County Water Authority to the Eastern Municipal Water District in Southern Riverside County. It is a move that is expected to save ratepayers millions of dollars a year.

The two districts will host a joint Town Hall informational meeting on Wednesday, July 7 at 6 p.m. where they will brief the public and answer questions about the effort. It will be held at the Bonsall Community Center, 31505 Old River Road. Light refreshments will be served.

Over the past 10 years, Fallbrook and Rainbow have paid nearly $50 million more to the Water Authority when compared to the benefits the districts have received. By changing water suppliers, the districts expect to save ratepayers approximately $7-10 million collectively each year.

The San Diego Local Agency Formation Commission will ultimately vote on the proposals. If approved, voters in the Fallbrook and Rainbow districts would have the final say in an election held in each of the two districts’ service areas. LAFCO Executive Officer Keene Simonds has been invited to attend the meeting to explain the LAFCO review process.

For those unable to attend, the Town Hall will be live-streamed at

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLF5GGr3gKzjfoomQZuUCeg/live .

It will also be on Zoom at https://rainbowmwd.zoom.us/j/84658955710 .

Submitted by the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District.