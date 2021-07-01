Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Mission Theater hosts live music for the Fourth of July weekend

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:15am



FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater presents a Fourth of July weekend kick-off concert with “The Knockrockers: Live!”

This performance will be classic country with a bit of patriotism to celebrate the Fourth of July. It will take place July 2 at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The Mission Theater is located at 231 N. Main Ave.

The Early Bird tickets are $20 each, and they can be bought online at FallbrookMissionTheater.com. The tickets at the door will cost $25. To buy tickets in advance, visit Sun Realty, Sun Plaza, at 431 South Main Ave.

Drinks and concessions will be available.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Mission Theater.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021