Fallbrook Mission Theater hosts live music for the Fourth of July weekend

FALLBROOK – The Mission Theater presents a Fourth of July weekend kick-off concert with “The Knockrockers: Live!”

This performance will be classic country with a bit of patriotism to celebrate the Fourth of July. It will take place July 2 at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The Mission Theater is located at 231 N. Main Ave.

The Early Bird tickets are $20 each, and they can be bought online at FallbrookMissionTheater.com . The tickets at the door will cost $25. To buy tickets in advance, visit Sun Realty, Sun Plaza, at 431 South Main Ave.

Drinks and concessions will be available.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Mission Theater.