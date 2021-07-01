Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Families needing food can register for free distribution

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:11am

Sarah Hermison

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Volunteer Sarah Hermison places food in the back of a car during the Feeding San Diego Together Tour at the Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center, May 14.

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego is hosting a free food distribution Friday, July 9 from 12-2 p.m. at Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center, 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road, Fallbrook.

All attendees of the drive-through distribution will receive approximately 50 pounds of food, including dry goods, produce, and a frozen meat protein.

To register, any food insecure family can visit feedingsandiego.org/together-tour.

Submitted by Feeding San Diego.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021