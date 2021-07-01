Families needing food can register for free distribution

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:11am

Volunteer Sarah Hermison places food in the back of a car during the Feeding San Diego Together Tour at the Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center, May 14.

SAN DIEGO – Feeding San Diego is hosting a free food distribution Friday, July 9 from 12-2 p.m. at Palomar College Fallbrook Education Center, 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road, Fallbrook.

All attendees of the drive-through distribution will receive approximately 50 pounds of food, including dry goods, produce, and a frozen meat protein.

To register, any food insecure family can visit feedingsandiego.org/together-tour.

Submitted by Feeding San Diego.