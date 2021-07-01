Filing period to open for property tax assessment appeals

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – San Diego County residents and businesses that disagree with their property tax assessments for the 2021-2022 fiscal year may file an application to appeal their value between July 2 and Nov. 30. The Clerk of the County Assessment Appeals Boards, Andrew Potter, announced the filing period Thursday.

Applications and information booklets are available on the county’s website at http://www.sdcounty.ca.gov/cob/aab/index.html . Residents may also pick them up and speak with Clerk of the Board staff at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471.

To file an appeal application, taxpayers should know their parcel or tax bill number and the property address. They must also state their opinion of the property’s market value on the application. Applications must be received by the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors Office no later than 5 p.m., Nov. 30 or postmarked by midnight Nov. 30.

Applications and forms can be mailed to: Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Assessment Appeals, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 402, San Diego, CA 92101-2471. For additional information and helpful tips, watch this video online at https://youtu.be/trThOH4vjv8 .

