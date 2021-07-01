Household items you should not buy used

ESCONDIDO – Not only can reusing household items help you save money, it is also good for our environment. But there are times when thrifting is not the best for your health and safety.

The following are household items you should never buy second hand:

Mattress, pillows, and bedding

Used mattresses can be filled with a concoction of nasty germs and bugs that you don’t want to bring into your home. Bed bugs can also spread from there to other areas of the home, like your rugs, clothes, etc. With that picture in mind, you may not be able to sleep so comfortably.

Vacuum cleaners

Heavily-used appliances such as a vacuum cleaner are likely to need repair and will actually cost you more to fix than buying new.

Cookware

You think you’re getting a good deal with those second hand Le Creuset pots – think again. Another frequently-used household item, pots and pans can harbor bacteria through scratch and tears. You’re better off investing in a few new pieces than buying a set of used cookware. High-end brands are often available at discount prices at national chain stores such as Marshall’s, Ross, or TJ Maxx.

Knives and kitchen appliances

Especially ones that use blades like blenders and food processors since blades dull over time. Dull blades mean less efficiency and use more power and more of your time. It is also possible that the previous owner didn’t clean them right.

Electronics

DVD players and flat screen TVs are worth purchasing brand new. Giving a second life to these items may be rewarding but… until when?

Upholstered furniture

Much like mattresses, always be cautious when purchasing items made of fabric and cushions as they can harbor dust mites, germs, and bed bugs. Plus, you don’t know the entire story behind the item, perhaps a smoker owned it and the smell was absorbed by the furniture.

This article first appeared on Broadpoint Properties' blog, https://servingsandiegocounty.com /