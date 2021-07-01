Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Robert "Bob" Leroy Kinsey

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:53am

Robert “Bob” Leroy Kinsey

Robert "Bob" Leroy Kinsey, 95, took his final flight peacefully from this earth on May 27, 2021, in Rancho Bernardo, California. He was born to Earl and Lenora Kinsey on Sept. 26, 1925, in Bancroft, Iowa, as the third of 10 children.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy on the day of his 17th birthday and served our country proudly during World War II and beyond, first as an aircraft radioman-gunner, and later as a commissioned naval aviator. In 1950, Bob was hired as a commercial airline pilot. Captain Kinsey enjoyed a 35-year career with Continental Airlines.­­­

Upon retiring from Continental in 1985, Bob followed yet another passion as a handyman, where he performed nearly every construction trade. In addition to his integral role in building their own custom home, Bob tackled countless projects, large and small, from kitchen and bath remodels, to responding to SOS calls from his children.

Bob served the community of Fallbrook in this capacity for the next 30 years. His work ethic, talents, and generous heart for helping others make it easy to see why nearly every friend, family member, and acquaintance has had their home improved by Bob Kinsey.

Throughout his life, Bob loved to fish, hunt, and play golf, and his steadfast faith in the Lord Jesus Christ was inspirational to others.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Donna (Larry), Chris (Elaine), Mark (Margaret); seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. All of Bob's friends and family were tremendously blessed to have him in their lives, and he is deeply missed.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway, at 10:30 a.m. on July 21, 2021, followed by a military service at Miramar National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome at both services.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021