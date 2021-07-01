Youman receives diploma from Norwich University

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Saber Youman of Fallbrook received his degree from Norwich University at the May 1 commencement ceremony in a hybrid of virtual streamed and in-person events held campus-wide in accordance with Vermont pandemic guidelines and with the Norwich community's health and safety as the highest priority.

Youman earned a Bachelor of Science cum laude in strategic studies & defense.

The Class of 2021 includes approximately 447 students from 32 undergraduate programs and one master's program: 437 bachelor's degrees and 10 Masters of Architecture as well as 18 international students from 10 countries on five continents. There were four separate commencement ceremonies, two each running simultaneously in Shapiro Fieldhouse and Kreitzberg Arena at 9 a.m. and noon.

Graduates include future military officers, law enforcement officers, engineers, nurses, and many who will go on to graduate school, jobs in the federal government, athletic training, construction management, cyber security and numerous public-service sectors. The Class of 2021 consisted of 169 civilian students and 268 students in the Corps of Cadets.

Submitted by Norwich University.