FWC hosts brunch and fashion show

The Fallbrook Women's Connection hosts its first brunch and fashion show since February 2020.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection had an overwhelming response from Fallbrook and the surrounding communities at their first brunch, June 18 at the Grand Tradition, since COVID shut everything down February 2020. There were 161 people in attendance and a record setting 60 first-time guests.

Leslie Sommers of Caravan put on a lovely fashion show with exotic clothing from

around the world. Anna and Chris Sherlock (mother and son) provided beautiful guitar and vocal performances. Speaker Carolyn Standerfer brought both smiles and tears with her message of hope, faith and love in a time when everyone need a little of all three.

Ladies can look forward to next month's patriotic program honoring those who serve and service dogs.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Women's Connection.