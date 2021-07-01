Pala Casino Spa Resort to celebrate the 4th of July weekend with live entertainment

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will celebrate the Fourth of July with a weekend full of live entertainment. Throughout the weekend, concerts will include Pink Floyd tribute by Which One’s Pink, The Boogie Knights, Little River Band, and The Righteous Brothers with Bill Medley.

“From the nation’s Independence Day to California’s reopening, there is plenty to celebrate this July 4th at Pala Casino,” said Coley McAvoy, spokesperson for Pala Casino Spa Resort. “There is no better place to be than at Southern California’s Entertainment Capital.”

Pala Casino’s Summer Concert Series, which started this month, features national headliners and world-class tribute acts to deliver something for everyone. Pala Casino utilizes three electrifying venues for indoor and outdoor performances. New events will continue to be announced throughout the season.

Pala Casino is still committed to Playing It Safe. All shows continue to have increased cleaning, sanitizer stations, as well as masks and gloves available upon request.

Upcoming schedule of shows

Pink Floyd tribute by Which One’s Pink?, Friday, July 2, 8 p.m.,

Starlight Theater

The Boogie Knights, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Events Center

Little River Band, Saturday, July 3, 8 p.m., Starlight Theater

The Righteous Brothers, Sunday, July 4, 6 p.m., Starlight Theater

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, www.palacasino.com and 1-877-WIN-PALA (1-877-946-7252). Tickets are also available at www.etix.com and 1-800-514-3849.

All events and promotions are subject to cancellation without notice. Learn more about the upcoming events at Pala Casino Spa Resort by visiting: https://www.palacasino.com/entertainment/all-entertainment /.

For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, visit https://www.palacasino.com /.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.