Two sisters connect with their community

When Shay & Co sing, there is more than musical vibrations being transmitted through their original lyrics and musical talent. There is authenticity, joy, and encouragement that they hope their audience can feel when they hear their songs, they said. The lively duo is composed of two sisters who grew up in Fallbrook. At a very young age, Shayli Benner and Colby Duty started singing covers inspired by artists like Johnny Cash, Michael Jackson, and Queen.

Drawing inspiration from life experiences, Benner writes their songs with the intention of growing a connection with their listeners that goes much deeper than music itself.

Sharing experiences with people through their lyrics is an important part of their goal and when asked where her writing inspiration came from, Benner responded, "personal experiences and also other things that inspire me observing other people's experiences, just in and out of our family. I wrote a song after my grandpa passed away from the perspective of my grandma and it was tough, but it was so inspiring that I felt drawn to it in processing my own emotions."

Whether it's a large audience or not, each experience is unique and meaningful to them when they're able to share a part of them with their listeners.

"My biggest thing is if my music helps anyone else through their life or encourages them, brings them joy or impacts them, that is the biggest goal for me. Even if it helps one person then that's really what it's about for us," Benner confidently responded when talking about what the dream behind making music means to them.

Duty agreed and said, "I love that too. That community and that's what it's about, and relationships."

Shay & Co ended their interview with a line from their new single "Play It Again" to remind everyone that "you're not alone." Duty added, "No matter who you are, where you are in your life, I think that it's a really good universal message." With the world reopening, the duo hopes to expand and connect with more people this year. They will be performing "Play It Again" and two new songs, 6-8 p.m., July 10 at Galway Spirits Distillery in Temecula. This is a free event.

They can be found on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube and their music can be downloaded on all music platforms, Instagram: shayandcomusic, Facebook: Shay & Co. Music, Youtube: Shay & Co Music.