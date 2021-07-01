Heading back to the office? 4 ways to prepare your pets for post-pandemic life.

While not everyone was pleased with work-from-home mandates during the pandemic, pets have likely enjoyed the company, frequent play breaks and extra time outdoors. However, as mask mandates loosen and California prepares to fully reopen its economy, many owners will soon return to work – but not in the next room, on the couch or at the kitchen table.

The transition back into the physical office may pose challenges for pets, especially new animals brought into the home to keep first-time “pawrents” company during the pandemic. Whether you have a “pandemic pet” or a dog or cat...