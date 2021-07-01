It's that purple time of year

The beginning of summer is the time of year when many purple, blue and pink flowers bloom, from the agapanthus that shoots out its little flowers like floral fireworks, left, and the fragrant jacarandas that can be seen along the streets of Fallbrook, center, to the colorful hydrangeas that can be found in area gardens.

