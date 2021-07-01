Protect pets from the heat

A variety of situations like the extreme heat of a parked car, going for mid-day hikes or walks, or simply being in a yard with no shade can cause an animal to overheat.

LOS ANGELES – Summer is here, and temperatures in many parts of the country are already alarmingly high. While some states may still be enjoying spring, others are suffering highs hotter than the dog days of summer.

It's hard to beat the heat even with easy access to air conditioning, icy drinks and refreshing swimming pools. Imagine how our furry friends feel on these sweltering days when they're dependent on us for protection from the high temperatures and the sun's sizzling rays.

An estimated ten million or more households have acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the pa...