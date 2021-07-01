Some loved ones are likely isolated and struggling with addiction during 4th of July celebrations
The upcoming July 4 celebration will be massive in many parts of the country. Family and friends are coming together, and many Americans are putting this pandemic behind them. Unfortunately, however, there is a recurring problem during celebrations like this, and that is excessive substance use or binge
drinking.
During the pandemic, the rates of substance use and alcohol consumption increased. As a result, millions of Americans became isolated, and many began to suffer from substance use and mental health problems.
The July 4 celebrations will be time for countless people to unwind and...
