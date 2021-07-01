How the 'scientific establishment' worked to suppress real science

Senate hearing considers NIH budget and state of medical research

Scientists have warned about the so-called “scientific establishment” in recent years, noting that industry groups and special interests wield growing influence over scientific research, academic institutions and government agencies.

Dr. Marcia Angell, a senior lecturer at Harvard Medical School and former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, noted in a 2017 interview that scientists and medical journals were “getting caught inadvertently publishing false studies” because their research had become more beholden to the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Richard Horton,...