Amber Alert Issued Following Abduction of 2-Year-Old in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE - An Amber Alert was issued today in connection with the abduction of a 2-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore, allegedly by his father.

Celestine Stoot Jr. was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, according to the alert, issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Stoot is 31 years old, Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs an estimated 160 pounds, authorities said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Stoot is driving a 2020 silver Kia Optima with California plates U335133.

Stoot should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the alert. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.