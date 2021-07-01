Bicyclist seriously injured on Oak Crest Road

An east Fallbrook resident is cautioning bicyclists to be cautious on local streets after her husband, Douglas Bailey, 77, was seriously injured while on a bike ride about a half mile from their home on Oak Crest Road, near Rainbow Glen Road, Tuesday, June 15, at about 4:45 p.m.

“Apparently he veered to avoid two cars coming from opposite directions and went head over the handlebars,” said Chris Bailey, 74, who said she first thought it was a hit-and-run accident. “He was just left there like roadkill.”

The California Highway Patrol officer investigating the incident, as well as b...