Bicyclist seriously injured on Oak Crest Road
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:37am
An east Fallbrook resident is cautioning bicyclists to be cautious on local streets after her husband, Douglas Bailey, 77, was seriously injured while on a bike ride about a half mile from their home on Oak Crest Road, near Rainbow Glen Road, Tuesday, June 15, at about 4:45 p.m.
“Apparently he veered to avoid two cars coming from opposite directions and went head over the handlebars,” said Chris Bailey, 74, who said she first thought it was a hit-and-run accident. “He was just left there like roadkill.”
The California Highway Patrol officer investigating the incident, as well as b...
