Big Bay Boom Returns with other San Diego County 4th of July Festivities This Weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Fireworks and social gatherings celebrating America's 245th birthday are planned throughout San Diego County today and

Sunday, a year after the coronavirus pandemic nixed most Fourth of July bashes.

The Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom fireworks show will happen at 9 p.m. on Sunday over San Diego Bay. The Port of San Diego is the title sponsor

of the 20-minute fireworks show, which will be telecast live on Fox5 San Diego and affiliates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and

Bakersfield. A musical simulcast will be broadcast live on KGB 101.5 FM radio.

Fireworks will be discharged from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. Barge locations will be off the shorelines of Shelter

Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, and South Embarcadero.

``We are excited for the return of the Big Bay Boom,'' said Michael Zucchet, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. ``Not only is this event

incredible to see and to celebrate our nation's independence, it has a major economic impact on the port and the region, and that will be especially

important this year as we emerge from a very tough period.''

An economic impact study conducted by Point Loma Nazarene University and the Fermanian Business & Economic Institute Authors found that the Big Bay Boom generated $10.1 million in incremental sales for local area hotels, restaurants, retail shops, tour operators, museums, charter cruise firms, boat rental companies, and other businesses.

``The Big Bay Boom this year will be our 20th and we hope it welcomes everyone back from a year under COVID,'' said Sandy Purdon, executive producer of the event. ``Besides being one of the largest July 4 fireworks shows in America, it supports the Armed Services YMCA and our military families in San Diego.''

The Big Bay Boom can be viewed from Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Spanish Landing, North Embarcadero, South Embarcadero, Cesar E. Chavez Park, and Coronado Tidelands Park. Parking areas fill up early and the Port of San Diego strongly encourages the use of public transportation or rideshare. The Metropolitan Transit System will be providing expanded train, trolley, and bus service and is offering ``Friends Ride Free'' -- where a friend may ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes on July 4.

Prime viewing locations are near the following stations: County Center/Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot, One America Plaza, Seaport Village,

Convention Center and Gaslamp Quarter.

Due to the large volume of visitors to Harbor Island and Shelter Island, the access roads to these parks may be closed to entering vehicles at

some point during the day. Pedestrian access will remain available. As part of efforts to ensure a safe and accessible waterfront, there will be zero

tolerance for illegal parking. Double parking, parking in a red zone, and parking against posted signs will result in citations and/or towing.

Saturday's events include:

-- Scripps Ranch: The Scripps Ranch 4th of July Freedom Run & Ride will begin its virtual event, running through Monday. Runs are 10K and two

miles and bike rides are 12, 28, and 50 miles. Participants can run or ride anywhere they like: a road, trail, treadmill, gym or track -- or the

traditional route on the paved path around Lake Miramar; logging their miles until July 5. Proceeds go to fund scholarships for outstanding local graduating seniors. For more, go to https://runride.org.

-- Coronado: The Crown City Classic road race will hold its 48th annual race. Some 2,000-plus participants are expected to participate. The

Crown City Classic will feature a 12K, 5K and half-mile fun run for kids.

Coronado Tidelands Park, 2000 Mullinex Drive; The Coronado Swim Association will host the 68th 4th of July Rough Water Swim following a virtual swim last year. Coronado Central Beach; Coronado will host its annual Independence Day Parade on Orange Avenue from First Street to Churchill Place and Ocean Boulevard from 10 a.m. to noon. Livestreamed at tv.coronado.ca.us; There will be a concert at the Ferry Landing from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-- National City: National City will host a free half-day camp with fun and games for youths. The Community Services Department will lead games at

Kimball Park for the kids during the camp. The day camp is made possible by a donation from EDCO. The camp will take place at Kimball Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 6-12. Children can expect a day of potato sack races, water balloon fights, and lunch, snacks and water will be provided. This camp is only open to National City residents and space is limited. http://www.joinnatcity.com.

-- Valley Center: Valley Center's Western Days Country Fair and Parade is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. from Cole Grade Road to Lilac Road, with roads

closing at 8:30 a.m. The fair continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the community center.

-- Rancho Bernardo: The RB Community Council and the RB Recreation Advisory Board will host an ``Old Fashioned 4th of July'' at the RB Community

Park, 18448 W. Bernardo Drive. The parade will be from 10 through 11 a.m. followed by food trucks and carnival booths until 2 p.m.

-- Oceanside: The Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department will host a celebration of the city's 133rd anniversary, including food booths and live

musical performances, and fireworks display at 9 p.m. The recommended viewing area is Rancho Del Oro Drive, which will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. from Oceanside Boulevard north to Mesa Drive. No alcohol or dogs are permitted at this free, family-friendly event. There will be a fireworks show at Grace Church, 1602 S. El Camino Real, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Parking is limited.

Sunday's events include:

-- Scripps Ranch: The annual Scripps Ranch parade, this year themed `Celebrate Our Victorious Independence Day 2021,'' begins at 10 a.m. at Red

Cedar Drive and Ironwood Road and ends at Scripps Ranch Boulevard and Aviary Drive-by Hoyt Park.

-- Coronado: Art in the Park will run at Spreckels Park, Sixth Street, and Orange Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a Navy Leap Frogs

Demonstration from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the golf course near Glorietta Bay.

Fireworks will be held at 9 p.m. over Glorietta Bay, near Stingray Point. Fireworks over San Diego Bay can be viewed at the Ferry Landing.

-- San Marcos: The Fourth of July at Lake San Marcos will run through 5:30 p.m. starting with an Honor Guard, posting of the colors and recognition

of veterans. San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones and others will speak at 11 a.m. The event will include a patriotic dog contest, food, kids' games, along with a patriotic boat parade at 4:30 p.m. on the lake; fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. at Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive.

-- Poway: The city will begin its Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, which will continue through 4 p.m. at Old Poway Park, 14134

Midland Road. This event will feature patriotic entertainment, western re-enactors, free children's crafts, train displays and old-fashioned games. Free

shuttles to and from the event will be available from two locations. Two Independence Day fireworks displays will run simultaneously starting at 9 p.m.

from Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road, and the Sportsplex in Poway Business Park, 12349 McIvers Court. Viewing from Poway High School returns this year with games, activities, and a DJ. Gates open at 6 p.m.

-- Rancho Bernardo: The Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial Association will host its annual Independence Day Ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Rancho Bernardo Veterans Memorial, Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place; Spirit of the Fourth Fireworks display starts at 9 p.m. at the Rancho Bernardo High School complex, 13010 Paseo Lucido. Park in the high school student parking lot south of the Bronco Stadium, accessible from Avenida Venusto. Park in every other parking space, allowing for social distancing and room for chairs in the open space between vehicles. Viewers must remain in the parking lot areas.

-- South Encanto: The Humanity Movement San Diego will host its ``All American 4th of July Community Celebration.'' Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 6401 Skyline Drive.

-- Julian: Julian will hold a parade from noon to 1 p.m. on Main Street. There will be two flyovers by vintage aircraft starting at 10 a.m. along with musical entertainment, including bands from local schools, Gold Drum and Bugle Corps, and Mariachi Continental de San Diego.

-- Oceanside: The Yankee Doodle Dinghy Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Oceanside Harbor at the Oceanside Yacht Club and continues on to the south end of the harbor.

-- Ramona: Ramona will begin its 4th of July car show at 4 p.m. in the Albertsons Parking Lot, 1459 Main St .; The July 4th celebration will be

presented by the Ramona Kiwanis, Ramona Rotary, and Ramona Chamber of Commerce. This event will once again be held on the backfield behind Olive Pierce Middle School, 1521 Hanson Lane. Fireworks start at 9 p.m and will be set to music from Star 94.1FM/iHeartRadio.

-- Santee: The city will host its ``Santee Salutes'' 4th of July celebration at 6 p.m. at Town Center Community Park East, 550 Park Center,

followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. launched from Town Center Community Park and West Hills Park. Advanced parking purchase required at https://city-of-santee-events.square.site/.

-- Carlsbad: Legoland California will host a Fourth of July celebration, ``Red, White, and Boom!'' included in the cost of regular park

admission. Throughout the day, kids can participate in family picnic games and building activities. The evening fireworks show will combine patriotic music with pyrotechnics, One Legoland Drive. Park Hyatt Aviara will host a firework show as part of its ``Light up your Fourth of July'' weekend festivities. The fireworks can also be seen from surrounding areas, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive.

-- El Cajon: At 9 p.m., the city of El Cajon will host a fireworks show at Kennedy Park, 1675 E Madison Ave.

-- Vista: At 9 p.m., Vista will host fireworks at Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive. Moonlight Amphitheatre opens at 5 p.m. for food

and entertainment. San Diego-based rock band DecaDames will perform starting at 7:35 p.m., before the fireworks, then will return to the stage for a second set. For more, go to cityofvista.com/july4.

-- Escondido: A fireworks show will be held at 9 p.m. at Grape Day Park, 321 N. Broadway, and can be seen from central Escondido.

-- Mission Bay: SeaWorld San Diego will hold a fireworks show set to patriotic music at 9:30 p.m., 500 SeaWorld Drive.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.