Clevenger returns to BUSD as superintendent

Joseph Clevenger is returning to BUSD to take the Superintendent position.

Joseph Clevenger was the principal at Sullivan Middle School from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Vista Unified School District as the principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School. Clevenger is returning to the Bonsall Unified School District as the new superintendent.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote June 23 approved a contract for Clevenger. He will replace David Jones who has taken an undisclosed position.

"I'm thrilled to return to a community that is known for educational excellence. Bonsall has a very special place in my heart," Clevenger said.

Clevenger will have an annual salary of $190,000...