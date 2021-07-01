Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Clevenger returns to BUSD as superintendent

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:39am

Joseph Clevenger

Village News/Courtesy photo

Joseph Clevenger is returning to BUSD to take the Superintendent position.

Joseph Clevenger was the principal at Sullivan Middle School from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Vista Unified School District as the principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School. Clevenger is returning to the Bonsall Unified School District as the new superintendent.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote June 23 approved a contract for Clevenger. He will replace David Jones who has taken an undisclosed position.

"I'm thrilled to return to a community that is known for educational excellence. Bonsall has a very special place in my heart," Clevenger said.

Clevenger will have an annual salary of $190,000...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:47