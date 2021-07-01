CWA approves rate increase, two-year budget

The San Diego County Water Authority board meeting of June 24 included approval of SDCWA rates and charges for calendar year 2022 and approval of a two-year CWA budget.

Fallbrook Public Utility District General Manager Jack Bebee, Helix Water District board member Joel Scalzitti, and Rainbow Municipal Water District General Manager Tom Kennedy cast the only CWA board votes against the $1,693,496,900 budget covering fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Bebee, Scalzitti, Kennedy, and San Diego City Council Member Chris Cate were the four CWA board members to vote against the approval of the ra...