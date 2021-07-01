Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Escondido man, 24, found dead in cell at Vista Detention Facility

 
Last updated 7/6/2021 at 3:03pm



VISTA - A 24-year-old Escondido man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Vista Detention Facility and pronounced dead, authorities said

today.

Deputies discovered Ronaldino Estrada at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Medics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was in a cell with a cellmate, but there was no evidence of foul play, sheriff's officials said. Estrada was jailed on Friday after being arrested by sheriff's deputies on suspicion of DUI causing bodily injury.

The San Diego County Medical Examin...



