FAA hosts 'Faces on the Streets of San Diego' art exhibit

The 'Faces on the Streets of San Diego' art exhibit will be shown at the Fallbrook Art Association Gallery through July 19.

On June 26, the Fallbrook Art Association hosted the 'Faces on the Streets of San Diego' art exhibit along with a meet and greet with the artist, Kyle Denning. This exhibit features 27 portraits of homeless people Denning met as he walked along the streets of San Diego.

The meet and greet portion of this event allowed the attendees to ask Denning questions about his experiences painting each portrait and getting to know the subjects of his paintings.

Denning has enjoyed painting and other art mediums since he was in high school, and during his first semester of college he studied art. T...