Fallbrook Senior Center reopens July 1

The Line Dancing class at the newly reopened Fallbrook Senior Center begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Fallbrook Senior Center is reopening all activities beginning July 1, with a soft opening already begun on June 15. The senior center provides activities and lunches for Fallbrook and Bonsall residents aged 60 and over, which are daily beginning in July. The take-home lunch program will continue until Dec. 15 for those who wish to join or continue the program.

The activities the senior center offers range from physical activities, such as Chair Yoga, Senior Wellness, and Tai Chi, to mental activities such as Mah Jong and Chess. These classes generally begin at 8 a.m. and end by 2 p.m.,...