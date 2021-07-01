Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Chloe Shaver
Intern 

Fallbrook Senior Center reopens July 1

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2021 at 9:29am

Line Dancing class members

Village News/Chloe Shaver photo

The Line Dancing class at the newly reopened Fallbrook Senior Center begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Fallbrook Senior Center is reopening all activities beginning July 1, with a soft opening already begun on June 15. The senior center provides activities and lunches for Fallbrook and Bonsall residents aged 60 and over, which are daily beginning in July. The take-home lunch program will continue until Dec. 15 for those who wish to join or continue the program.

The activities the senior center offers range from physical activities, such as Chair Yoga, Senior Wellness, and Tai Chi, to mental activities such as Mah Jong and Chess. These classes generally begin at 8 a.m. and end by 2 p.m.,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021