FCPG approves designator waiver for Railroad Heritage Park sign

The land which includes Railroad Heritage Park is in a community design review area and thus has a "B" designator as part of its zoning. The proposed sign at Railroad Heritage Park had some community review when the Fallbrook Community Planning Group voted to waive the designator requirement for the sign.

The Fallbrook Village Association owns and maintains Railroad Heritage Park, and the planning group's 12-0 vote June 21 reflects the abstentions of Fallbrook Village Association President Roy Moosa and steering committee member Ross Pike. Stephani Baxter was out of town and did not have t...