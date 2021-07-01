FCPG social media policy set for adoption July 19

A Fallbrook Community Planning Group policy for social media use involving official planning group matters is expected to be adopted at the July 19 planning group meeting.

Due to bylaw requirements the draft policy was presented at the June 21 planning group meeting and a 14-0 vote that night, with Stephani Baxter out of town and not having Zoom teleconference ability, set the July 19 date to vote on the adoption of the policy.

"I think it's awesome to see everyone coming together on that," said planning group member Tom Harrington.

An issue involving a social media poll which was not di...