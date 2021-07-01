FRHD announces Community Health Contract Grant awards

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District Board of Directors voted to award $991,975 in grant funding to area nonprofit organizations that provide critical health and wellbeing services to the community, Wednesday, June 9.

FRHD began making grant funding available in 1999 when Fallbrook Hospital was leased to a for profit entity. As of this fiscal year-end (June 30, 2021), FRHD will have provided over $12 million in grant funding to date.

The new grant awards for the fiscal year 2021/2022 will be distributed quarterly, with the first payments to be delivered in the first week of...