FUHSD adds position to address unconscious bias

The Fallbrook Union High School District board voted 5-0 June 14 to approve a new position which will provide unconscious bias training. The teacher on special assignment position will formally be called Multi-Tiered System of Support.

In addition to providing unconscious bias training, the Multi-Tiered System of Support teacher will implement restorative justice practices. Fallbrook High School is also a No Place for Hate school and the teacher will also support the No Place for Hate program.

The teacher will implement restorative practices and will lead and facilitate training for resto...