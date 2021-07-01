FUHSD adds position to address unconscious bias
The Fallbrook Union High School District board voted 5-0 June 14 to approve a new position which will provide unconscious bias training. The teacher on special assignment position will formally be called Multi-Tiered System of Support.
In addition to providing unconscious bias training, the Multi-Tiered System of Support teacher will implement restorative justice practices. Fallbrook High School is also a No Place for Hate school and the teacher will also support the No Place for Hate program.
The teacher will implement restorative practices and will lead and facilitate training for resto...
