Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FUHSD adds position to address unconscious bias

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 11:45am



The Fallbrook Union High School District board voted 5-0 June 14 to approve a new position which will provide unconscious bias training. The teacher on special assignment position will formally be called Multi-Tiered System of Support.

In addition to providing unconscious bias training, the Multi-Tiered System of Support teacher will implement restorative justice practices. Fallbrook High School is also a No Place for Hate school and the teacher will also support the No Place for Hate program.

The teacher will implement restorative practices and will lead and facilitate training for resto...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 17:43