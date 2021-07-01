Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Inmate, 24, found dead in his cell at Vista jail

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/6/2021 at 11:23pm



SAN DIEGO - The possibly drug-related death of a 24-year-old inmate at Vista Detention Facility was under investigation today.

Deputies found Ronaldino Estrada of Escondido unconscious and unresponsive in his cell about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials. Paramedics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no indications that Estrada, who was housed with a cellmate, had suffered any suspicious injuries, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

In a preliminary postmortem exam, Estrada's system tested positive for fentanyl, according to Seiver.

``Howe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/07/2021 04:43