Inmate, 24, found dead in his cell at Vista jail

SAN DIEGO - The possibly drug-related death of a 24-year-old inmate at Vista Detention Facility was under investigation today.

Deputies found Ronaldino Estrada of Escondido unconscious and unresponsive in his cell about 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to sheriff's officials. Paramedics took Estrada to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no indications that Estrada, who was housed with a cellmate, had suffered any suspicious injuries, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

In a preliminary postmortem exam, Estrada's system tested positive for fentanyl, according to Seiver.

``Howe...