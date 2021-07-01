Kids flip for swim lessons
Last updated 7/1/2021 at 9:31am
The 2021 Swim America Program is sponsored by the Fallbrook Union High School District at the high school pool.
The first of the morning 40 minute classes starts at 8:30 a.m.; afternoon classes start at 2 p.m.
All sessions are Monday through Friday for one week.
Session 4 July 5-9
Session 5 July 12-16
Session 6 July 19-23
Session 7 July 26-30
Session 8 Aug. 2-6 (tentatively scheduled)
Additional classes and sessions may be added
Adult lap swim: Monday through Friday 12:15-2 p.m.
**No children will be allowed in the pool at this time
For cost and more information...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)