Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kids flip for swim lessons

 
Last updated 7/1/2021 at 9:31am

Alexis Fieri and Kane Guzman

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Swim instructor Alexis Fieri shares a moment in the pool with Kane Guzman, 3, at the Fallbrook High School summer swim lessons, June 23.

The 2021 Swim America Program is sponsored by the Fallbrook Union High School District at the high school pool.

The first of the morning 40 minute classes starts at 8:30 a.m.; afternoon classes start at 2 p.m.

All sessions are Monday through Friday for one week.

Session 4 July 5-9

Session 5 July 12-16

Session 6 July 19-23

Session 7 July 26-30

Session 8 Aug. 2-6 (tentatively scheduled)

Additional classes and sessions may be added

Adult lap swim: Monday through Friday 12:15-2 p.m.

**No children will be allowed in the pool at this time

For cost and more information...



