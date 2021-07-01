Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Man pleads guilty to murder in clerk's stabbing at Midway Adult Book Store

 
Last updated 7/6/2021 at 2:19pm



SAN DIEGO - A man who fatally stabbed a clerk inside an adult bookstore in the Midway District pleaded guilty to murder today.

Shaun Ward, 42, is slated to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole next month in connection with the Oct. 29, 2018,

death of 65-year-old El Cajon resident Diane Spagnuolo.

The victim was found dead inside the X-Spot Adult Store on Midway Drive, according to San Diego police.

A surveillance camera in the shop captured images of Ward prior to the slaying, which was reported at about 1:45 p.m., police said.

Ward was arrested later that night at a residence in San Diego.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

