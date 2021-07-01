Missing Person at Risk from Bonsall

On Friday, 7/02/21 at about 6:30 PM, 77-year-old Gary Sokol was reported missing by his pastor. Sokol is presumed to have walked away from his home near Wrightwood Road and Lilac Road in Bonsall. Sokol's hat and jacket were found in his driveway; his medications and cell phone were left behind at home.

Sokol was last seen by a neighbor on Thursday, 7/01/21 at about 9:00 PM. Sokol has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.

DESCRIPTION:

White male, 77 years of age, 5' 10" tall, 170 lbs., bald with gray hair on the sides, gray mustache, green eyes

If you have seen, or have information regarding Sokol's whereabouts, please call the San Diego Sheriff's Communications Center: 858-565-5200 or 9-1-1.