Most public health restrictions ending at county courthouses Tuesday

RIVERSIDE - Most limits on public access to Riverside County Superior Court buildings will be lifted Tuesday based on recent state changes in public health restrictions, but the court will continue masking requirements, depending on a visitor's vaccination status.

``Our orders are enforcing the regulations and guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health and the emergency temporary

standards issued by Cal-OSHA,'' Superior Court Executive Office spokeswoman Marita Ford told City News Service.

According to Ford, the administrative orders from the state agencies permi...