Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Most public health restrictions ending at county courthouses Tuesday

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2021 at 11:51pm

Courts.ca.gov

RIVERSIDE - Most limits on public access to Riverside County Superior Court buildings will be lifted Tuesday based on recent state changes in public health restrictions, but the court will continue masking requirements, depending on a visitor's vaccination status.

``Our orders are enforcing the regulations and guidelines issued by the California Department of Public Health and the emergency temporary

standards issued by Cal-OSHA,'' Superior Court Executive Office spokeswoman Marita Ford told City News Service.

According to Ford, the administrative orders from the state agencies permi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/03/2021 00:24