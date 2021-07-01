Pala Casino Spa Resort commends local firefighters battling Mesa fire

Pala Casino has provided accommodations and support to the agencies

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort commends the local agencies battling the Mesa fire that broke out along State Route 76 near Pala Casino June 23. Pala Casino has worked closely with Riverside County Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Scoville and CAL FIRE Captain Wes Handy to provide support for the agencies.

Over the last several days, Pala Casino has provided various accommodations and amenities, including meals for 200 people, 10 hotel rooms, 20 cots, easy-up tents, and more. Restroom access was provided while the fire base camp was being set up, the RV Club House was made available fo...