Police: Fatal south Bay Shooting of 12-year-old boy an apparent accident
Last updated 7/6/2021 at 3pm
CHULA VISTA - A 12-year-old boy who suffered a fatal gunshot wound over the weekend at a South Bay condominium complex appears to have
accidentally shot himself with a firearm provided by a friend, authorities said today.
Patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday found the
child lying near a sidewalk, mortally wounded, according to police.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld because he is a minor, according to Lt. Dan
Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department.
Investigators determined that the gun involved in the fatality was brought to the victim's home by a 15-year-old boy who had been invited to spend
the night, according to police.
``Sometime during the sleepover, it appears, the victim was given access to the firearm while inside the residence and then accidentally shot
himself,'' the lieutenant said. ``The victim was then moved outside by family members, where he was located by officers.''
Detectives have questioned the older boy -- whose name also is being withheld because he is a juvenile -- and are seeking to ascertain who owns the
gun and how the teenager came into possession of it, according to Peak.
