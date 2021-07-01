San Diego Humane Society Releases Injured Bald Eagle After Month of Rehab

Last updated 7/2/2021 at 1:10pm

WARNER SPRINGS - An injured bald eagle found in Warner Springs with a wing droop and unable to fly, was released back into the wild following

a month of rehabilitation at the San Diego Humane Society, it was announced today.

The eagle was brought to San Diego Humane Society's Pilar and Chuck Bahde Wildlife Center on June 8. The bird has been rehabilitated and was

released back into the wild on Thursday.

While at the Bahde Wildlife Center, Project Wildlife's medical team provided the injured bald eagle with heat support, fluids and nutrition.

Veterinarians performed radiographs and blo...