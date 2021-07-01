Sheriff's Dept. encourages Fallbrook residents to report illegal fireworks

The use of illegal fireworks in San Diego county can be reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the North County Fire Protection District to prevent potential dangers and fire hazards.

As the Fourth of July approaches, many Fallbrook residents have noticed an increase in the usage of illegal fireworks, also known as pyrotechnics.

According to Patrol Sergeant William Munsch with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, complaints about illegal fireworks are more prominent around holidays.

"We typically receive more complaints about illegal fireworks closer to the Fourth of July, but we also receive many complaints around New Year's," said Munsch.

With 16 years of experience at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Munsch has responded to many pyrotechnics comp...