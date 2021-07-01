Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Christal Gaines-Emory
Writer 

Sheriff's Dept. encourages Fallbrook residents to report illegal fireworks

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/1/2021 at 9:29am

fireworks

Village News/Courtesy photo

The use of illegal fireworks in San Diego county can be reported to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and the North County Fire Protection District to prevent potential dangers and fire hazards.

As the Fourth of July approaches, many Fallbrook residents have noticed an increase in the usage of illegal fireworks, also known as pyrotechnics.

According to Patrol Sergeant William Munsch with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, complaints about illegal fireworks are more prominent around holidays.

"We typically receive more complaints about illegal fireworks closer to the Fourth of July, but we also receive many complaints around New Year's," said Munsch.

With 16 years of experience at the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Munsch has responded to many pyrotechnics comp...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:45