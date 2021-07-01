Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:21pm



June 12

3400 block Oak Cliff Dr. Arrest: Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm

June 16

1100 block Capra Wy. Burglary

30400 block Rose Ln. Bonsall Elder abuse incident

900 block Riverview Dr. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

June 17

S. Hills Ave. @ Merida Dr. Arrest: Expired registration

2400 block Reche Rd. Death

June 18

200 block W. Clemmens Ln. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hour observation

3500 block Laketree Dr. Petty theft

35200 block Persano Pl. Burglary

4700 block Pala Rd. Robbery

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery

1400 block S. Mission...



