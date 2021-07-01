SHERIFF'S LOG
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:21pm
June 12
3400 block Oak Cliff Dr. Arrest: Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm
June 16
1100 block Capra Wy. Burglary
30400 block Rose Ln. Bonsall Elder abuse incident
900 block Riverview Dr. Arrest: Possess controlled substance
June 17
S. Hills Ave. @ Merida Dr. Arrest: Expired registration
2400 block Reche Rd. Death
June 18
200 block W. Clemmens Ln. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hour observation
3500 block Laketree Dr. Petty theft
35200 block Persano Pl. Burglary
4700 block Pala Rd. Robbery
1600 block S. Mission Rd. Other agency vehicle theft/recovery
1400 block S. Mission...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)