Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Two dead after vehicle found down embankment in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/4/2021 at 6:17pm



FALLBROOK -The bodies of two men were found after a vehicle was found 100 feet down an embankment.

It was not known when the crash occurred, but the vehicle was found at 4:22 p.m. Sunday off of southbound Interstate 15 near Mission Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

A person at the scene told California Highway Patrol officers the Toyota sedan had been missing since Friday.

The CHP said officers weren't immediately able to locate the car's occupants and requested a flyover to look for anyone who may have been ejected

from the vehicle.

Firefighters from the North County Fire Protection District were at the crash scene to help with the recovery of the bodies.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/04/2021 23:04