UC study finds no evidence of California exodus

SAN DIEGO - Despite California losing a congressional seat for the first time in history due to slow population growth and some high-profile

technology companies and billionaires leaving the state, there is no evidence of an abnormal increase in residents planning to move out of the state,

according to a University of California survey released today.

The research, which included UC San Diego, is part of a larger, multi-institution research consortium led by UC to assess whether there is in fact a

``California exodus,'' and to help inform state policy and public knowledge by focusing on...