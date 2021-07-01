UCSD gets $3 million to reduce Latino childhood obesity

SAN DIEGO - Researchers at UC San Diego, led by the Altman Clinical and Translational Research Institute, will receive about $3 million to develop approaches to mitigate childhood trauma within the Latino community and reduce childhood obesity, officials said today.

The funding is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Comeback Plan and the California Initiative to Advance Precision Medicine.

The effort will be conducted by a team of academic researchers from ACTRI and its Dissemination and Implementation Science Center, the Herbert

Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity...