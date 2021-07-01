UPDATE: Missing 77-year-old found deceased in Bonsall

Mr. Sokol is a Missing Person at Risk from Bonsall

BONSALL - A 77-year-old man who went missing after walking away from his Bonsall home was found dead today in the unincorporated area.

A resident reported finding a person down in the 6900 block of West Lilac Road early Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's

Department.

Firefighters responded and found a dead man, later identified as Gary Sokol, according to sheriff's officials.

Sokol was reported missing at about 6:30 p.m. Friday, about a day after he was last seen at his home on Wrightwood Road.

Sokol's hat and jacket were found in his driveway and his medications and cellphone were left behind at the home, authorities said.

Sokol had medical and cognitive difficulties, according to the sheriff's department.

Missing Person at Risk from Bonsall

On Friday, 7/02/21 at about 6:30 PM, 77-year-old Gary Sokol was reported missing by his pastor. Sokol is presumed to have walked away from his home near Wrightwood Road and Lilac Road in Bonsall. Sokol's hat and jacket were found in his driveway; his medications and cell phone were left behind at home.

Sokol was last seen by a neighbor on Thursday, 7/01/21 at about 9:00 PM. Sokol has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and dementia.

DESCRIPTION:

White male, 77 years of age, 5' 10" tall, 170 lbs., bald with gray hair on the sides, gray mustache, green eyes

If you have seen, or have information regarding Sokol's whereabouts, please call the San Diego Sheriff's Communications Center: 858-565-5200 or 9-1-1.