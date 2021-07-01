Waldron names Fallbrook Food Pantry 2021 Nonprofit of the Year
SACRAMENTO – On June 23, Assemblymember Marie Waldron announced that the Fallbrook Food Pantry has been selected as the 75th Assembly District's
2021 Nonprofit of the Year.
The Fallbrook Food Pantry has served low-income and disadvantaged families in
Fallbrook and its surrounding communities since 1991. The pantry is open to the
community five days a week, and offers a well-balanced selection of food. Its goal
is not only to help provision but also to ensure wellness for every individual in the
greater Fallbrook area.
On average, the pantry supports 25,000 household visits annually, dis...
