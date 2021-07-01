Waldron names Fallbrook Food Pantry 2021 Nonprofit of the Year

Part of the Monday crew at the Fallbrook Food Pantry poses for a photo, from left, back, Elly deRu, Mike Beltran, Volunteer of the Year Eufemia Carreno, Maria Garcia; front, programs manager Carolina Miller and new receptionist Rosy Juan. Volunteers are key to keeping the pantry's services going.

SACRAMENTO – On June 23, Assemblymember Marie Waldron announced that the Fallbrook Food Pantry has been selected as the 75th Assembly District's

2021 Nonprofit of the Year.

The Fallbrook Food Pantry has served low-income and disadvantaged families in

Fallbrook and its surrounding communities since 1991. The pantry is open to the

community five days a week, and offers a well-balanced selection of food. Its goal

is not only to help provision but also to ensure wellness for every individual in the

greater Fallbrook area.

On average, the pantry supports 25,000 household visits annually, dis...