Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Woodworth takes the helm as new MCI-West commanding general

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/30/2021 at 10:33am

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels

U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Jason Woodworth, the incoming commanding general for Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, June 23. Woodworth is the first Marine in history to command an MCI-West installation and then return to take command of the region.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/01/2021 16:47