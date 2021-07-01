California bans travel to 5 more dangerous red states

California has decided to restrict state-funded travel to five more red states, bringing the total to 17. This is partisan politics cloaked in non-discrimination. This action is consistent with this whole new culture of anti-bias and social justice.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement partly because the red states are “working to prevent transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity.” It was also targeting states that are banning sex change operations for minor children.

They can’t just allow the other...