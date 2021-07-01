Vaccine insanity for employers

As I read the article on “Employers Now Not Required to Report Vaccine Related Injuries” in the Epoch Times June 2-8, I wonder how many of you think this is insane? So let me get this straight and I am sure some of you on the left will enlighten us with your absurd justification, but OSHA is suspending the requirement of employers to report injuries caused by the vaccine that employers are requiring their employees to take in an effort to convince people to take this vaccine?

Back in 2020, our stupid government allowed employers to be sued and held responsible if employees contracted...