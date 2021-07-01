Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

California governor overstated fire prevention work

 
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:19pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses emergency preparedness during a visit to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Cal Fire Colfax Station in Colfax, California. On his first full day as governor, Newsom announced executive actions to improve the state's response to wildfires and other emergencies. Newsom has vastly overstated wildfire prevention work done under his administration according to an investigation by Capital Public Radio, published June 23, 2021.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vastly overstated wildfire prevention work completed by his administration, according to a Capital Public Radio investigation released June 23.

State fire officials have treated less than 18 of the 140 square miles (50 of the 365 square kilometers) that the Democratic governor has touted, the radio station reported. The land is part of 35 priority projects Newsom designated in 2019 on the heels of the deadliest wildfire season in state history.

In 2020, California's fuel reduction efforts also dropped from the year before, and Newsom cut the fire preventio...



