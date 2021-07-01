California governor overstated fire prevention work
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:19pm
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vastly overstated wildfire prevention work completed by his administration, according to a Capital Public Radio investigation released June 23.
State fire officials have treated less than 18 of the 140 square miles (50 of the 365 square kilometers) that the Democratic governor has touted, the radio station reported. The land is part of 35 priority projects Newsom designated in 2019 on the heels of the deadliest wildfire season in state history.
In 2020, California's fuel reduction efforts also dropped from the year before, and Newsom cut the fire preventio...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)