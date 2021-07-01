Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Climate report encourages increased coordination to make resilient communities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/2/2021 at 1:33pm



SAN DIEGO - A team of experts recommend increased effort, coordination and engagement by San Diego agencies and researchers to build

climate resilience with attention to disadvantaged communities that are particularly susceptible to climate change impacts, according to a report

released today.

The authors, representing the American Planning Association and Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, released ``Collaborative

Planning for Climate Resilience,'' that analyzed the planning needed to address climate change impacts in the San Diego region.

``We have many agencies a...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/03/2021 00:12