Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


The Associated Press 

Insurance at peril for many in California's risky fire areas

 
Last updated 6/30/2021 at 12:20pm



As California’s wildfire season looms, threatening once again to break records for destruction, tens of thousands of rural homeowners risk facing the flames without enough insurance to rebuild if their homes burn.

Insurers have been taking a hard look at the millions of Californians who live in areas with a very high risk of wildfires, especially in recent years when a series of costly fires incinerated thousands of rural homes.

From 2015 through 2019, insurers dropped property coverage for more than 143,000 customers in 13 counties, according to California Insurance Department figures...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

